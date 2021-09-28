12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 7.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $504,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.22. The company had a trading volume of 102,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,539. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $225.68 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

