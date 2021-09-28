10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

