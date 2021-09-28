$105.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $105.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 1,837,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

