$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

