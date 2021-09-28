$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.