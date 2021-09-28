$1.35 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $18,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

