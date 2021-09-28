$1.35 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GSBC opened at $56.33 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $765.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $18,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

