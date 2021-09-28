$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $874,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.