$1.04 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 852,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,399,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.62. 90,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

