-$0.85 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

