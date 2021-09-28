$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.82. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 479,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,919,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

