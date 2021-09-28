-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Icosavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.