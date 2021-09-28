$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

