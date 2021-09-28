$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

HTGC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,060. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

