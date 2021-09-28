$0.30 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,119. The company has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

