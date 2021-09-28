$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

SMPL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,092. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $7,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

