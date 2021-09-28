-$0.23 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 14,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,859. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

