$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.20. Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 72,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

