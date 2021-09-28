-$0.11 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.17). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

