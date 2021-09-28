$0.11 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,975 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 148,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

