-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

HLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,724. The company has a market cap of $609.21 million, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.