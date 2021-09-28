$0.09 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

HBM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 24,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,580. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

