$0.06 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

