ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $66,018.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00141793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,185.38 or 1.00156791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.37 or 0.06979408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00754583 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.