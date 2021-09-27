Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $272.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.