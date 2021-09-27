Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.8% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,371. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $184.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

