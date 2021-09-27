ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $90.46 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $90.46 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00102024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00142905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,177.74 or 0.99930984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.40 or 0.07034426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00758871 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

