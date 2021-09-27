Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and Zimmer Biomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.42 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.57 Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.50 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.67

Surgalign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zimmer Biomet. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgalign and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zimmer Biomet 1 3 14 2 2.85

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $180.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Surgalign on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

