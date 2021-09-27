Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 4.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 1,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 502,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

