Zerogoki USD One Day Volume Reaches $83,334.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.51 million and $83,334.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

