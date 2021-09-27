Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $559.48 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $250.04 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.95. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

