Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) to “Hold”

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

ATY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATY remained flat at $$7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 508,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,905. The firm has a market cap of $427.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

