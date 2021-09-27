Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPH. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

