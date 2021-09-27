Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $56.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.02 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

LLNW stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 21,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,570. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

