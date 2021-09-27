Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

