Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $88.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

Several analysts have commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

FRBA stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

