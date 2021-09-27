Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have commented on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.62. 33,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,653. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atreca by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.