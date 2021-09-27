Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,261. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Airgain has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.