Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.79. 103,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.49. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

