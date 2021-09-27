Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post earnings per share of $3.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.28. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.95. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $250.04 and a 1-year high of $594.77.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.