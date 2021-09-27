Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

