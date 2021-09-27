Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce $477.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the lowest is $468.86 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

WEX opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.55. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.