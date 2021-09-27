Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report $53.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.37 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,217 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 261,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 3,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,700. The company has a market cap of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

