Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 46,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

