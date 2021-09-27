Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce sales of $56.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.98 billion and the lowest is $55.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

ABC stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $8,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $601,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.