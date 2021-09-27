Zacks: Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SKIN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,135. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,814,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.