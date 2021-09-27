Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.09. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

SIX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 12,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,452. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.