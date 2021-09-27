Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Savara by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Savara by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

