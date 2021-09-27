Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million.

Several research firms have commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

