Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.79 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.33.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

