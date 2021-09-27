Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.33 million and the lowest is $409.70 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 715,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

